Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.34

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.
APEMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.
About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
