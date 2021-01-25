Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.30

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 11430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96.

Ocado Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

