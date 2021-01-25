Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 59.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares were up 59.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 101,323,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 29,310,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.
