Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 59.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares were up 59.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 101,323,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 29,310,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

