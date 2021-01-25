Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading 23.2% Higher

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s stock price traded up 23.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.90. 11,280,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 5,534,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $360.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.