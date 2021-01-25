Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.70

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 39136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.