Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.48

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 16055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 68.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

