BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002505 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $742,911.22 and approximately $128,539.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,424.82 or 0.99803005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00023930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,452 coins and its circulating supply is 912,664 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

