RAMP Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $52.93 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,186,998 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

