Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Million

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce sales of $41.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $26.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $111.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $111.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.44 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $195.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.93. 289,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

