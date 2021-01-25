Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $96,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 614,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

