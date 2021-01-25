Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,516 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,441,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,288,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $676.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

