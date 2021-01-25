Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,670 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after buying an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

HD stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The firm has a market cap of $306.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

