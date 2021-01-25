frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in frontdoor by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

