Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 71.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 63.0% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.79. 688,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.