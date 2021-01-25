Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 3.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $57.08. 7,887,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

