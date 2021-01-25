Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,757 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in UGI by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 38.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 50.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. 1,087,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,049. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

