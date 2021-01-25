Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,626. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

