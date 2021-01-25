Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 88,114 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,114 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

