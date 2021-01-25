Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 315 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.12. 1,990,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

