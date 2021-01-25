American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.80. 1,044,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,206. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

