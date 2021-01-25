AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,661 shares during the period. Village Farms International makes up 3.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VFF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 3,120,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,547. The stock has a market cap of $812.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.75 and a beta of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $15.05.
In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
