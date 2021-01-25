AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,661 shares during the period. Village Farms International makes up 3.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 3,120,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,547. The stock has a market cap of $812.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.75 and a beta of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

