AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the quarter. cbdMD makes up about 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in cbdMD by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of YCBD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. 848,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

