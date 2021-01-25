AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYNE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,040. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

