1,937 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CoStar Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,130,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded up $13.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $909.26. 308,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,165. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $846.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.