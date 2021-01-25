4,901 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

CTAS traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $328.13. 557,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

