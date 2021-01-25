8,313 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $1,958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $8.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.02. 829,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $287.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

