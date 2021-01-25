Robotina Reaches 1-Day Volume of $191.00 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Robotina has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Robotina coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robotina has a market cap of $1.83 million and $191.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00777377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.60 or 0.04217517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Robotina Coin Profile

Robotina (CRYPTO:ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Robotina Coin Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

