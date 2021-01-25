True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Price Reaches $0.0163

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $382,624.71 and approximately $6,344.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00126810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072239 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00274572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037576 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

