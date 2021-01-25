ODUWA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,508.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.55 million and $11,508.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,345.00 or 0.99312139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.