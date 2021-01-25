DAEX Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $4,549.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00777377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.60 or 0.04217517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017642 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

