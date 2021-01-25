Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) Critical Review

Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vydrotech and Oshkosh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 0 5 11 1 2.76

Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $91.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Oshkosh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Risk and Volatility

Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vydrotech and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 4.73% 12.38% 5.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vydrotech and Oshkosh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh $6.86 billion 0.93 $324.50 million $4.94 18.89

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Vydrotech.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Vydrotech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vydrotech Company Profile

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

