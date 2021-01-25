Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 72.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.