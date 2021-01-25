Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.12. The company had a trading volume of 283,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.