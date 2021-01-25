Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,977 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,102,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163,436. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.