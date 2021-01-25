Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $10.87 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 153,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

