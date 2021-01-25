Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 445 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $100.29. 763,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

