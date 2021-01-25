American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,279,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.78. 15,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,872. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

