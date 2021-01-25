Zacks: Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.88. FedEx reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $18.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $19.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FDX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.88. 144,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.12. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

