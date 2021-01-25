Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1163552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,015.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 309.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.