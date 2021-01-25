SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.26.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

