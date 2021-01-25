Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.52. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. 2,411,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,966. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 50,138 shares worth $2,176,120. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,095 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,505,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

