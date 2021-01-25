Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Cerner reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,352. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

