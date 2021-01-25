Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 30,218 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BOK Financial by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 99.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 191,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,800. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

