First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,015. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

