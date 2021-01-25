Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

RHS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.85. 19,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $152.90.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

