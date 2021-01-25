Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.15. 1,382,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

