Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $32.47 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 925,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,165 shares during the period. Premier makes up about 2.0% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. 311,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

