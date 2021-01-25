Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,948,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 143,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,203. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

