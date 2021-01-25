Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.27. 134,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,261. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $176.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.62.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

