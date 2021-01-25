Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 912 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.77. 1,075,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average is $229.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

